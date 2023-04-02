The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Bregman got a hit 110 times last year in 168 games (65.5%), including 40 multi-hit games (23.8%).

Including the 168 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 25 of them (14.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman picked up an RBI in 63 of 168 games last year (37.5%), with two or more RBIz in 28 of those games (16.7%).

He scored a run in 74 of his 168 games a season ago (44.0%), with more than one run scored 21 times (12.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 76 .305 AVG .215 .414 OBP .320 .558 SLG .355 36 XBH 25 16 HR 7 53 RBI 40 38/48 K/BB 39/40 0 SB 1 Home Away 86 GP 82 63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%) 23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%) 43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%) 19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%) 35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

