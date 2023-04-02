The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 121-115 win against the Pistons, Sengun had 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

In this article, we break down Sengun's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.7 14.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.3 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.8 PRA 26.5 27.2 26.3 PR 22.5 23.4 22.5 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Alperen Sengun has made 5.9 shots per game, which accounts for 13.3% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's Rockets average 102.8 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 116.5 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Lakers have given up 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 31 13 9 6 0 2 1 1/16/2023 37 33 15 6 2 4 0

