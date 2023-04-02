Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (2-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season matchup against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox (1-2) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, April 2. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +130. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros entered a game as favorites 149 times last season and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 62-30, a 67.4% win rate, when they were favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros hit 116 home runs at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 at home.

The White Sox were underdogs in 54 games last season and came away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Last year, the White Sox won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +130 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing away from home last season (72 total in road outings).

The White Sox slugged .391 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+135) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

