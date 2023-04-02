David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
David Hensley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
David Hensley At The Plate (2022)
- Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Hensley got a hit in 40.0% of his 20 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.0% of those games.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.
- In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
- He scored in five of 20 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.313
|AVG
|.385
|.389
|OBP
|.500
|.688
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Clevinger starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw zero innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he compiled a 7-7 record, a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP over his 23 games.
