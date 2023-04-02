After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 7:08 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)

Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.

In 57.7% of his games last season (15 of 26), Jung got a base hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in four of 26 games in 2022 (15.4%), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.6% of his games a year ago (nine of 26), Jung plated a run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

In eight of 26 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 11 .196 AVG .214 .224 OBP .250 .339 SLG .524 5 XBH 5 1 HR 4 4 RBI 11 24/2 K/BB 15/2 2 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)