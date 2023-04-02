The Dallas Mavericks (37-41) will turn to Luka Doncic (32.9 points per game, second in NBA) when they try to take down Trae Young (26.3, 11th) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Mavericks matchup.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Mavericks Moneyline
DraftKings Hawks (-3) 246 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Hawks (-3.5) 246.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Hawks (-3) 246.5 -149 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Hawks (-3.5) 242.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Hawks have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) and giving up 117.9 (24th in the NBA).
  • The Mavericks put up 113.9 points per game (16th in league) while allowing 113.5 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a +28 scoring differential.
  • These teams are scoring 231.8 points per game between them, 14.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 231.4 points per game combined, 14.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta is 33-41-3 ATS this season.
  • Dallas is 28-46-4 ATS this season.

Mavericks and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Mavericks +12000 +4500 +650
Hawks +25000 +9000 -110

