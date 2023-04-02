Mavericks vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) are 3.5-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-3.5
|243.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 243.5 points in 19 of 78 games this season.
- The average total for Dallas' games this season is 227.4 points, 16.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Dallas' ATS record is 29-48-0 this season.
- The Mavericks have been victorious in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Dallas has won five of its 21 games, or 23.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Dallas has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Mavericks vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 243.5
|% of Games Over 243.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|26
|33.8%
|117.9
|231.8
|117.9
|231.4
|233.4
|Mavericks
|19
|24.4%
|113.9
|231.8
|113.5
|231.4
|224.7
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Three of the Mavericks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Dallas has had better results on the road (16-23-0) than at home (13-25-0).
- The Mavericks put up just 4.0 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Hawks allow (117.9).
- When it scores more than 117.9 points, Dallas is 17-14 against the spread and 20-11 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|34-43
|11-20
|42-35
|Mavericks
|29-48
|10-11
|41-37
Mavericks vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Hawks
|Mavericks
|117.9
|113.9
|4
|16
|29-24
|17-14
|33-20
|20-11
|117.9
|113.5
|24
|15
|22-8
|24-30
|24-6
|32-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.