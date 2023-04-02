A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Trae Young (11th, 26.3 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) on April 2, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Hawks vs. Mavericks with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, one percentage point less than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Dallas has a 24-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 30th.

The Mavericks score an average of 113.9 points per game, just four fewer points than the 117.9 the Hawks allow.

Dallas is 20-11 when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks score more points per game at home (115.2) than away (112.7), and also give up fewer points at home (111.8) than away (115.2).

At home, Dallas gives up 111.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 115.2.

The Mavericks average 1.3 fewer assists per game at home (22.2) than on the road (23.5).

Mavericks Injuries