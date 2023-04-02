Rockets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) square off against the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is 232.5.
Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-10.5
|232.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 232.5 points in 30 of 78 games this season.
- Houston has had an average of 229.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Houston is 32-46-0 ATS this year.
- The Rockets have come away with 16 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has won one of its 12 games, or 8.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|39
|50.6%
|116.5
|227
|116.5
|235.3
|232.1
|Rockets
|30
|38.5%
|110.5
|227
|118.8
|235.3
|229.5
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
- Five of the Rockets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Houston has been better against the spread at home (18-21-0) than on the road (14-25-0) this year.
- The Rockets put up 6.0 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.5).
- Houston is 14-7 against the spread and 11-10 overall when it scores more than 116.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|39-38
|0-0
|39-38
|Rockets
|32-46
|7-18
|39-39
Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Rockets
|116.5
|110.5
|9
|29
|27-7
|14-7
|28-6
|11-10
|116.5
|118.8
|20
|28
|17-4
|20-13
|17-4
|14-19
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.