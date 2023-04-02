The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) square off against the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is 232.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -10.5 232.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 232.5 points in 30 of 78 games this season.

Houston has had an average of 229.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston is 32-46-0 ATS this year.

The Rockets have come away with 16 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won one of its 12 games, or 8.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 39 50.6% 116.5 227 116.5 235.3 232.1 Rockets 30 38.5% 110.5 227 118.8 235.3 229.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.

Five of the Rockets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Houston has been better against the spread at home (18-21-0) than on the road (14-25-0) this year.

The Rockets put up 6.0 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.5).

Houston is 14-7 against the spread and 11-10 overall when it scores more than 116.5 points.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 39-38 0-0 39-38 Rockets 32-46 7-18 39-39

Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Rockets 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 27-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-7 28-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 11-10 116.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 17-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-13 17-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-19

