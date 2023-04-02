The Houston Rockets' (19-59) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Sunday, April 2 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) at Toyota Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Rockets secured a 121-115 victory against the Pistons. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-high 33 points for the Rockets in the victory.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets score 6.0 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.5).

Houston is 11-10 when it scores more than 116.5 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Rockets are posting 112.3 points per contest, 1.8 more than their season average (110.5).

Houston knocks down 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 4.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 37.7%.

The Rockets rank 29th in the NBA with 107.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 117.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -11.5 236

