Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - April 2
The Houston Rockets' (19-59) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Sunday, April 2 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) at Toyota Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Friday, the Rockets secured a 121-115 victory against the Pistons. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-high 33 points for the Rockets in the victory.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae'Sean Tate
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|9.1
|3.8
|2.7
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)
Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets score 6.0 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.5).
- Houston is 11-10 when it scores more than 116.5 points.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rockets are posting 112.3 points per contest, 1.8 more than their season average (110.5).
- Houston knocks down 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 4.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 37.7%.
- The Rockets rank 29th in the NBA with 107.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 117.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-11.5
|236
