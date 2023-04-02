The Houston Rockets (19-59) play the Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) at Toyota Center on April 2, 2023.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Rockets Stats Insights

Houston has compiled an 11-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.

The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Rockets score six fewer points per game (110.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.5).

Houston is 11-10 when it scores more than 116.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets are not as good offensively, putting up 110.5 points per game, compared to 110.6 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 115 points per game at home, compared to 122.7 on the road.

Houston allows 115 points per game at home, and 122.7 on the road.

This season the Rockets are collecting fewer assists at home (21.7 per game) than on the road (23).

Rockets Injuries