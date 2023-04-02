Anthony Davis and Jalen Green are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) and the Houston Rockets (19-59) go head to head at Toyota Center on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Toyota Center
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Davis, Alperen Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Rockets' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Rockets topped the Pistons 121-115. With 33 points, Kevin Porter Jr. was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Kevin Porter Jr. 33 3 1 4 0 7
Jalen Green 32 1 5 0 0 2
Kenyon Martin Jr. 15 6 1 0 2 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Sengun is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.7 points and 3.8 assists, making 55.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Green is the Rockets' top scorer (22 points per game), and he contributes 3.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
  • Porter is the Rockets' top assist man (5.8 per game), and he produces 19 points and 5.4 rebounds.
  • Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • The Rockets receive 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Kenyon Martin Jr..

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Kevin Porter Jr. 21.9 5.4 5.3 1.7 0.1 3
Jalen Green 23.6 3.3 3.6 0.9 0.1 2.1
Alperen Sengun 13.2 7.8 3.3 0.8 0.6 0.2
Jabari Smith Jr. 14.1 8 1.6 0.7 0.7 1.2
Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.3 5.4 1.2 0.4 0.5 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.