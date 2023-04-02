Alperen Sengun, Top Rockets Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - April 2
Anthony Davis and Jalen Green are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) and the Houston Rockets (19-59) go head to head at Toyota Center on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
Rockets' Last Game
On Friday, in their last game, the Rockets topped the Pistons 121-115. With 33 points, Kevin Porter Jr. was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|33
|3
|1
|4
|0
|7
|Jalen Green
|32
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|15
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
Rockets Players to Watch
- Sengun is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.7 points and 3.8 assists, making 55.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Green is the Rockets' top scorer (22 points per game), and he contributes 3.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
- Porter is the Rockets' top assist man (5.8 per game), and he produces 19 points and 5.4 rebounds.
- Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Rockets receive 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Kenyon Martin Jr..
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|21.9
|5.4
|5.3
|1.7
|0.1
|3
|Jalen Green
|23.6
|3.3
|3.6
|0.9
|0.1
|2.1
|Alperen Sengun
|13.2
|7.8
|3.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|14.1
|8
|1.6
|0.7
|0.7
|1.2
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|15.3
|5.4
|1.2
|0.4
|0.5
|1
