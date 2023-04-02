Yordan Alvarez -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

Alvarez racked up 144 hits with a .416 on-base percentage.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked seventh, his on-base percentage ranked second, and he was second in the league in slugging.

Alvarez had a hit in 97 of 148 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He hit a long ball in 23.0% of his games last year (34 of 148), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez drove in a run in 71 games last season out of 148 (48.0%), including multiple RBIs in 17.6% of those games (26 times) and three or more RBIs on 10 occasions..

In 48.6% of his 148 games last season, he scored a run (72 times). He had 26 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.6%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 63 .296 AVG .318 .401 OBP .432 .624 SLG .600 41 XBH 27 20 HR 17 47 RBI 50 59/43 K/BB 47/44 0 SB 1 Home Away 78 GP 70 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%) 36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%) 34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)