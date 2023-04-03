Chas McCormick -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.

McCormick got a hit in 54.2% of his 131 games last season, with multiple hits in 15.3% of those contests.

In 16 of 131 games last year, he homered (12.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 22.9% of his games a season ago (30 of 131), McCormick picked up an RBI. In 12 of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

In 33.6% of his 131 games last season, he scored a run (44 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 60 .248 AVG .243 .361 OBP .308 .425 SLG .393 12 XBH 16 7 HR 7 21 RBI 23 43/26 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 71 31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%) 10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)