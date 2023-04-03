On Monday, Jeremy Pena (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)

Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.

Pena picked up a hit in 66.4% of his games last year (99 of 149), with more than one hit in 39 of those contests (26.2%).

In 25 of 149 games last year, he hit a home run (16.8%). He went deep in 3.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Pena picked up an RBI in 48 of 149 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored a run in 67 of 149 games last season, with multiple runs in 17 of those games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 65 .255 AVG .244 .284 OBP .287 .445 SLG .399 21 XBH 23 14 HR 8 35 RBI 28 65/10 K/BB 70/12 9 SB 2 Home Away 77 GP 72 54 (70.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (62.5%) 19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%) 35 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (44.4%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.3%) 26 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (30.6%)

