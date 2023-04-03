Jonah Heim -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

  • Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Heim reached base via a hit in 64 of 127 games last season (50.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).
  • He homered in 16 of 127 games in 2022 (12.6%), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heim picked up an RBI in 32 of 127 games last season (25.2%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He came around to score 40 times in 127 games (31.5%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 65
.227 AVG .226
.274 OBP .318
.412 SLG .387
19 XBH 18
8 HR 8
25 RBI 23
40/12 K/BB 47/29
0 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 68
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%)
8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Bradish starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.402 WHIP over his 23 games, putting together a 4-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.