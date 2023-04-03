Nate Lowe -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe had 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 27th and he was 16th in slugging.
  • In 72.0% of his games last season (113 of 157), Lowe got a base hit, and in 54 of those games (34.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Including the 157 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 27 of them (17.2%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 35.7% of his 157 games a year ago, Lowe picked up an RBI (56 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (8.9%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 42.0% of his 157 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.5% of those games (seven).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 78
.280 AVG .322
.346 OBP .373
.434 SLG .547
24 XBH 32
10 HR 17
27 RBI 49
73/27 K/BB 74/23
1 SB 1
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Bradish gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the New York Yankees.
  • In 23 games last season he compiled a 4-7 record and had a 4.90 ERA and a 1.402 WHIP.
