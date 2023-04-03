UConn vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - National Championship
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) are 7.5-point favorites to win the NCAA Tournament National Championship over the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) on Monday at NRG Stadium. The matchup tips off at 9:20 PM and airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.
UConn vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Time: 9:20 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-7.5
|132.5
UConn vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats
- The Huskies have a 23-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, UConn has won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
- The Huskies have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- San Diego State's ATS record is 19-16-0 this season.
- The Aztecs have played as an underdog of +300 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego State has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.
UConn vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 132.5
|% of Games Over 132.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|25
|78.1%
|78.6
|150.1
|64.3
|127.4
|143.4
|San Diego State
|19
|54.3%
|71.5
|150.1
|63.1
|127.4
|137.9
Additional UConn vs San Diego State Insights & Trends
- UConn has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
- The Huskies have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.
- San Diego State has gone 9-1 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In the Aztecs' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total once.
- The Huskies record 15.5 more points per game (78.6) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
- UConn has a 16-7 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall when putting up more than 63.1 points.
- The Aztecs' 71.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies allow.
- When it scores more than 64.3 points, San Diego State is 12-10 against the spread and 20-4 overall.
UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|23-9-0
|11-4
|19-13-0
|San Diego State
|19-16-0
|0-0
|14-21-0
UConn vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|San Diego State
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|5-5
|Away Record
|8-2
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
