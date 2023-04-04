On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 40th in slugging.
  • Garcia got a hit in 69.2% of his 156 games last season, with at least two hits in 23.1% of them.
  • Including the 156 games he played in last season, he homered in 26 of them (16.7%), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to home plate.
  • Garcia picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games last season (65 of 156), with two or more RBIs in 20 of those contests (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
  • He came around to score in 73 of his 156 games a year ago (46.8%), with two or more runs scored 13 times (8.3%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 79
55 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 53 (67.1%)
17 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (24.1%)
38 (49.4%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.2%)
32 (41.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • The Orioles are sending Gibson (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.20), 65th in WHIP (1.400), and 74th in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
