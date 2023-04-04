Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Sengun produced 18 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks in a 134-109 loss versus the Lakers.

With prop bets in place for Sengun, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 15.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 9.3 Assists 4.5 3.8 3.8 PRA 27.5 27.4 28.1 PR 23.5 23.6 24.3 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Alperen Sengun has made 5.9 shots per game, which adds up to 13.4% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's Rockets average 102.7 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the ninth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.4 points per game.

Conceding 40.6 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11.3 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 29 7 2 8 0 2 0 11/30/2022 29 18 11 1 0 0 0 11/28/2022 23 18 7 3 0 0 0

