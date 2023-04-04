Jalen Green Player Prop Bets: Rockets vs. Nuggets - April 4
Jalen Green's Houston Rockets hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
With prop bets in place for Green, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|22.1
|24.9
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.7
|3.0
|Assists
|3.5
|3.7
|4.2
|PRA
|29.5
|29.5
|32.1
|PR
|25.5
|25.8
|27.9
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.1
Jalen Green Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Green has taken 17.8 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 18.5% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 21.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.
- Green's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 102.7 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.
- The Nuggets concede 112.4 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 40.6 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 25.7 per game.
- The Nuggets are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Jalen Green vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/28/2023
|19
|17
|2
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|35
|16
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|11/28/2022
|31
|17
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
