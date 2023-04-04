The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe put up 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB last year, he ranked ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
  • Lowe had a base hit in 113 of 157 games last season (72.0%), with multiple hits in 54 of those contests (34.4%).
  • He hit a home run in 27 of 157 games in 2022 (17.2%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his 157 games last season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of those games (14). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He came around to score 66 times in 157 games (42.0%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (4.5%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 78
.280 AVG .322
.346 OBP .373
.434 SLG .547
24 XBH 32
10 HR 17
27 RBI 49
73/27 K/BB 74/23
1 SB 1
Home Away
79 GP 78
50 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 63 (80.8%)
24 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 30 (38.5%)
31 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.9%)
10 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (21.8%)
21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (44.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Gibson (1-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.20), 65th in WHIP (1.400), and 74th in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
