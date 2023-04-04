The Denver Nuggets (52-26) face the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2

SportsNet SW and ALT2 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 120 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 9)

Nuggets (- 9) Pick OU: Under (230)



The Nuggets have a 42-34-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-45-4 mark from the Rockets.

As a 9-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 10-10-1 against the spread compared to the 9-23-2 ATS record Houston puts up as a 9-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents do it more often (50.6% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (44.9%).

The Nuggets have a .729 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-16) this season while the Rockets have a .216 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-58).

Rockets Performance Insights

Houston is the second-worst squad in the league in points scored (110.5 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (119).

The Rockets are worst in the league in assists (22.4 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Rockets are second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.5 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Houston attempts 63.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74% of Houston's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26% are 3-pointers.

