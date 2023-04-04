The Houston Rockets (19-60), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Toyota Center, face the Denver Nuggets (52-26). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2

SportsNet SW and ALT2 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +288 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.1 points per game (10th in the NBA) while allowing 112.4 per contest (ninth in the league).

The Rockets have been outscored by 8.5 points per game (posting 110.5 points per game, 29th in league, while conceding 119 per outing, 28th in NBA) and have a -673 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 226.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 231.4 points per game combined, 1.4 more points than this contest's total.

Denver has compiled a 42-34-2 record against the spread this season.

Houston has compiled a 29-44-6 record against the spread this season.

Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets - - - Nuggets +800 +330 -

