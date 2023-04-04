The Houston Rockets (19-60), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Toyota Center, face the Denver Nuggets (52-26). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Rockets Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-9) 230 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-9.5) 230.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-9) 230 -370 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-9.5) - -500 +400 Bet on this game with Tipico

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +288 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.1 points per game (10th in the NBA) while allowing 112.4 per contest (ninth in the league).
  • The Rockets have been outscored by 8.5 points per game (posting 110.5 points per game, 29th in league, while conceding 119 per outing, 28th in NBA) and have a -673 scoring differential.
  • These teams score a combined 226.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 231.4 points per game combined, 1.4 more points than this contest's total.
  • Denver has compiled a 42-34-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Houston has compiled a 29-44-6 record against the spread this season.

Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Rockets - - -
Nuggets +800 +330 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rockets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.