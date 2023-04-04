The Denver Nuggets (52-26) play the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -9.5 230.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in 33 of 79 outings.
  • Houston's games this season have had an average of 229.6 points, 0.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Houston is 32-47-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have won in 16, or 21.6%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Houston has a record of 3-21, a 12.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 36 46.2% 116.1 226.6 112.4 231.4 230.0
Rockets 33 41.8% 110.5 226.6 119.0 231.4 229.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Rockets have hit the over six times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.450, 18-22-0 record) than away (.359, 14-25-0).
  • The Rockets score an average of 110.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Nuggets give up.
  • Houston is 18-15 against the spread and 14-19 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 43-35 9-10 36-42
Rockets 32-47 11-23 40-39

Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Rockets
116.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.5
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
25-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-15
29-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-19
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.0
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
28-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-13
30-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-19

