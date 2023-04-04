Rockets vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - April 4
The Houston Rockets' (19-60) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Tuesday, April 4 matchup with the Denver Nuggets (52-26) at Toyota Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Rockets fell in their last outing 134-109 against the Lakers on Sunday. Jalen Green's team-leading 24 points paced the Rockets in the loss.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae'Sean Tate
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|9.1
|3.8
|2.7
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Calf), Jamal Murray: Questionable (Thumb), Zeke Nnaji: Questionable (Knee)
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 14-19 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
- The Rockets are scoring 111.8 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 110.5.
- Houston connects on 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 32.6% rate (30th in NBA), compared to the 14.6 per outing its opponents make, shooting 37.6% from deep.
- The Rockets average 107.6 points per 100 possessions (29th in league), while giving up 117.5 points per 100 possessions (29th in NBA).
Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-9
|230
