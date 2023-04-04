The Denver Nuggets (52-26) play the Houston Rockets (19-60) on April 4, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet SW and ALT2.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 47.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Houston has a 9-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.9% from the field.

The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Rockets put up an average of 110.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Houston is 14-19 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets score fewer points per game at home (110.4) than away (110.6), but also concede fewer at home (115.5) than on the road (122.7).

This season the Rockets are averaging fewer assists at home (21.7 per game) than on the road (23).

Rockets Injuries