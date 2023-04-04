After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)

  • Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.
  • Jankowski picked up at least one hit five times last year in 44 games played (11.4%), including multiple hits on three occasions (6.8%).
  • Including all 44 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Jankowski drove in a run in two games last year out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • In nine of 44 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .120
.273 OBP .290
.200 SLG .120
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 6/5
1 SB 2
21 GP 23
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (8.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (17.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Gibson (1-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.20), 65th in WHIP (1.400), and 74th in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
