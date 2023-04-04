Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)
- Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.
- Jankowski picked up at least one hit five times last year in 44 games played (11.4%), including multiple hits on three occasions (6.8%).
- Including all 44 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Jankowski drove in a run in two games last year out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- In nine of 44 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.120
|.273
|OBP
|.290
|.200
|SLG
|.120
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (8.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (17.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (4.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Gibson (1-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.20), 65th in WHIP (1.400), and 74th in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
