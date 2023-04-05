When the (2-4) go head to head against the (2-3) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:10 PM ET, Cristian Javier will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 6).

Bookmakers list the Astros as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +200 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros won 103, or 69.1%, of the 149 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Astros won 16 of their 24 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 in home contests.

The Tigers won in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Tigers won six of 16 games when listed as at least +200 on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing on the road last season (59 total in road contests).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 on the road.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

