Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.
Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Clippers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Clippers vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 116 - Lakers 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Clippers vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (232)
- In the 2022-23 season, the Clippers (39-40-0 ATS) and the Lakers (39-37-3 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.
- The Clippers cover the spread when they're 3.5-point favorites or more 50% of the time. That's more often than the Lakers cover as underdogs by 3.5 or more (38.2%).
- Clippers games have gone over the total 46.8% of the time this season (37 out of 79), less often than Lakers games have (40 out of 79).
- The Clippers have a .660 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-17) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Clippers Performance Insights
- The Clippers are scoring 113.1 points per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 112.9 points per contest (13th-ranked).
- So far this season, the Clippers rank 24th in the league in assists, delivering 23.8 per game.
- The Clippers rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.2%. They rank ninth in the league by sinking 12.8 treys per contest.
- So far this year, the Clippers have taken 61.1% two-pointers, accounting for 68.8% of the team's baskets. They have shot 38.9% three-pointers (31.2% of the team's baskets).
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers are eighth in the league in points scored (117 per game) and 20th in points allowed (116.6).
- This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.
- The Lakers are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.6 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).
- The Lakers take 34.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 24.8% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 65.1% of their shots, with 75.2% of their makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.