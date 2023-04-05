On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)

Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Meyers got a hit 25 times last season in 54 games (46.3%), including nine multi-hit games (16.7%).

He hit a long ball once out of 54 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Meyers drove in a run in 18.5% of his 54 games last year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home plate safely in 12 of 54 games last year (22.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .221 AVG .233 .247 OBP .291 .312 SLG .315 4 XBH 5 1 HR 0 11 RBI 4 21/3 K/BB 33/4 1 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 24 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (12.5%) 1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)