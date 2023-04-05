Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)
- Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Meyers got a hit 25 times last season in 54 games (46.3%), including nine multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He hit a long ball once out of 54 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers drove in a run in 18.5% of his 54 games last year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home plate safely in 12 of 54 games last year (22.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.221
|AVG
|.233
|.247
|OBP
|.291
|.312
|SLG
|.315
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|21/3
|K/BB
|33/4
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (12.5%)
|1 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (5.06), 36th in WHIP (.938), and 43rd in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
