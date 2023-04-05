Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has a double and two walks while hitting .160.
- Pena has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Pena has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 5.93 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.06 ERA ranks 67th, .938 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 43rd.
