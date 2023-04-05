The Dallas Mavericks (37-42), on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET, hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (48-31).

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA

BSSW and NBCS-CA Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 114.1 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 113.8 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.

The Kings put up 121.4 points per game (first in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (26th in NBA). They have a +257 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The teams average 235.5 points per game combined, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 231.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has put together a 29-46-4 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has put together a 44-33-2 ATS record so far this season.

Mavericks and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +35000 +14000 - Kings +7000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.