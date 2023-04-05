Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) and the Sacramento Kings (48-31) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Kyrie Irving and the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks lost their most recent game to the Hawks, 132-130 in OT, on Sunday. Irving starred with 41 points, and also had five boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 41 5 4 2 1 1 Luka Doncic 22 7 7 0 1 3 Christian Wood 18 11 3 0 1 2

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic leads his squad in points (32.8), rebounds (8.7) and assists (8.1) per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Irving averages 27 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).

Christian Wood averages 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the field and 38.2% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Reggie Bullock posts 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 21.7 6.3 6.2 0.6 0.5 2.4 Kyrie Irving 20.5 4 3.9 1 0.8 1.6 Christian Wood 14.3 6.2 3.1 0.6 0.8 1.2 Jaden Hardy 11.6 2.7 2.5 0.6 0.2 2.4 Reggie Bullock 8.8 4.9 1.3 0.4 0 2.4

