When the (3-2) play the (3-2) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:05 PM ET, Kyle Gibson will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 8).

The Rangers are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (+165). The game's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom - TEX (0-0, 12.27 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (2-0, 4.50 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rangers were favored 58 times and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.

The Rangers did not enter a game last season with shorter moneyline odds than -200.

Texas has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (101 total at home).

Texas had a .403 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Orioles were victorious in 64, or 48.5%, of the 132 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Orioles came away with a win 13 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (92 total in road contests).

The Orioles averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 on the road.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

