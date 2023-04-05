After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)

Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.

Grossman got a base hit in 60 of 131 games last season (45.8%), with at least two hits in 18 of those contests (13.7%).

He hit a home run in 5.3% of his games last season (131 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 of 131 games last year (25.2%), Grossman drove in a run, and eight of those games (6.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

In 35 of 131 games last year (26.7%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 67 .209 AVG .210 .307 OBP .313 .330 SLG .297 11 XBH 16 5 HR 2 25 RBI 20 63/25 K/BB 66/31 2 SB 4 Home Away 61 GP 70 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (47.1%) 8 (13.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.3%) 14 (23.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (30.0%) 5 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.9%) 19 (31.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)