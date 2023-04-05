Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis Jankowski -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 5 at 2:05 PM ET.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)
- Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.
- Jankowski reached base via a hit in five of 44 games last season (11.4%), including multiple hits in 6.8% of those games (three of them).
- He did not go yard last year in the 44 games he appeared in.
- Jankowski drove in a run in two games last year out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- In nine of 44 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.120
|.273
|OBP
|.290
|.200
|SLG
|.120
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (8.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (17.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (4.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
- Rodriguez will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 23 years old.
