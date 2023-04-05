After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Eduardo Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

  • Alvarez had 144 hits and a .416 on-base percentage.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked seventh, his on-base percentage ranked second, and he was second in the league in slugging.
  • Alvarez got a hit in 97 of 148 games last season, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
  • He went yard in 34 of 148 games in 2022 (23.0%), including 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Alvarez drove in a run in 48.0% of his 148 games last year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of them (26). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
  • In 72 of 148 games last year (48.6%) he touched home plate, and in 26 of those games (17.6%) he scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 63
.296 AVG .318
.401 OBP .432
.624 SLG .600
41 XBH 27
20 HR 17
47 RBI 50
59/43 K/BB 47/44
0 SB 1
Home Away
78 GP 70
53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%)
36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%)
34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (5.06), 36th in WHIP (.938), and 43rd in K/9 (8.4).
