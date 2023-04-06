76ers vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (42-37) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
76ers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
76ers vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 115 - Heat 107
Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (219.5)
- The 76ers sport a 46-33-0 ATS record this season compared to the 28-47-4 mark from the Heat.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3 or more (43.8%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the total 51.9% of the time this season (41 out of 79). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (37 out of 79).
- The 76ers have a .745 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-14) this season while the Heat have a .304 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-16).
76ers Performance Insights
- Philadelphia has been led by its defense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by surrendering just 110.5 points per game. It ranks 14th in the league in points scored (114.9 per contest).
- So far this year, the 76ers rank 17th in the league in assists, dishing out 25 per game.
- The 76ers are sinking 12.7 three-pointers per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).
- Of the shots attempted by Philadelphia in 2022-23, 60.8% of them have been two-pointers (68.8% of the team's made baskets) and 39.2% have been from beyond the arc (31.2%).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst team in the league in points scored (109.1 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.5 per game.
- The Heat are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.1%).
- Miami attempts 59.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.8% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.2% are 3-pointers.
