Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has three walks while hitting .138.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his seven games this season.
- Bregman has not driven in a run this year.
- In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Twins have a 1.90 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
- Gray (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.