Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets match up versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 124-103 win over the Nuggets (his previous game) Sengun produced 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Below, we look at Sengun's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.8 15.7 Rebounds 11.5 8.8 9.4 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.9 PRA 32.5 27.5 29 PR -- 23.6 25.1 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Alperen Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

The Rockets rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Hornets concede 117.5 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Hornets are ranked 29th in the league, conceding 46.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 26.0 per contest.

The Hornets concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 39 24 12 6 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sengun or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.