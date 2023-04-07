Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Chas McCormick (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)
- McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
- In 54.2% of his games last year (71 of 131), McCormick got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 16 of 131 games in 2022 (12.2%), including 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.9% of his games a season ago (30 of 131), McCormick drove in a run. In 12 of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He touched home plate in 33.6% of his games last season (44 of 131), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.1%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|60
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.361
|OBP
|.308
|.425
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/26
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|71
|31 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (56.3%)
|10 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.1%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (29.6%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.3%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- The Twins are sending Gray (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
