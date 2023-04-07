Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has three walks while hitting .217.
- Seager has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
- Seager has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.70 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, March 30, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
