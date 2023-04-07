Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- This season, Pena has posted at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Pena has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (71.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (1.90).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
