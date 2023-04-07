The Houston Rockets, with Kenyon Martin Jr., face off versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Martin, in his last showing, had 12 points in a 124-103 win over the Nuggets.

Now let's break down Martin's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.7 14.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.0 Assists -- 1.5 1.1 PRA 21.5 19.7 20.7 PR -- 18.2 19.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Kenyon Martin Jr. has made 5.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Martin's Rockets average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 117.5 points per contest, the Hornets are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 46.2 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

The Hornets give up 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have given up 12.3 makes per contest, 15th in the league.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 32 11 7 3 3 0 0

