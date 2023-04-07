The Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. included, face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 124-103 win versus the Nuggets, Porter tallied 20 points, nine assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.0 21.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.7 Assists 6.5 5.7 5.2 PRA 31.5 30.1 31.1 PR -- 24.4 25.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.4



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Hornets

Porter is responsible for taking 12.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.0 per game.

Porter is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 102.8 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 117.5 points per game.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 46.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have allowed 26 per game, 22nd in the league.

The Hornets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2021 42 23 8 12 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.