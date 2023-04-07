Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with eight hits and an OBP of .484 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 42.9% of his games in 2023, and 9.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has had an RBI in four games this season (57.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (57.1%).
- In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (1.90).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
- Gray (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
