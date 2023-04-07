Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -7.5 221.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 46 games this season, Dallas and its opponents have gone over 221.5 total points.
  • The average point total in Dallas' matchups this year is 228.1, 6.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Mavericks have a 30-49-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Dallas has been the favorite in 51 games this season and won 30 (58.8%) of those contests.
  • Dallas has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 46 57.5% 114.2 227.4 113.8 226 225.2
Bulls 47 58.8% 113.2 227.4 112.2 226 228.1

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • The Mavericks are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total three times.
  • At home, Dallas owns a worse record against the spread (13-26-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-23-0).
  • The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game, just two more points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.
  • When Dallas puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 22-19 against the spread and 26-15 overall.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Mavericks and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 30-49 5-14 42-38
Bulls 41-39 6-3 36-44

Mavericks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Mavericks Bulls
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
22-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-10
26-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-10
113.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.2
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
17-25
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-15
23-19
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-17

