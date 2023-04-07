Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -7.5 221.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In 46 games this season, Dallas and its opponents have gone over 221.5 total points.

The average point total in Dallas' matchups this year is 228.1, 6.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mavericks have a 30-49-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has been the favorite in 51 games this season and won 30 (58.8%) of those contests.

Dallas has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 46 57.5% 114.2 227.4 113.8 226 225.2 Bulls 47 58.8% 113.2 227.4 112.2 226 228.1

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total three times.

At home, Dallas owns a worse record against the spread (13-26-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-23-0).

The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game, just two more points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.

When Dallas puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 22-19 against the spread and 26-15 overall.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Mavericks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 30-49 5-14 42-38 Bulls 41-39 6-3 36-44

Mavericks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Bulls 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 22-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-10 26-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-10 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 17-25 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-15 23-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-17

