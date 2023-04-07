Mavericks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-7.5
|221.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- In 46 games this season, Dallas and its opponents have gone over 221.5 total points.
- The average point total in Dallas' matchups this year is 228.1, 6.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Mavericks have a 30-49-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas has been the favorite in 51 games this season and won 30 (58.8%) of those contests.
- Dallas has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|46
|57.5%
|114.2
|227.4
|113.8
|226
|225.2
|Bulls
|47
|58.8%
|113.2
|227.4
|112.2
|226
|228.1
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total three times.
- At home, Dallas owns a worse record against the spread (13-26-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-23-0).
- The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game, just two more points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.
- When Dallas puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 22-19 against the spread and 26-15 overall.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|30-49
|5-14
|42-38
|Bulls
|41-39
|6-3
|36-44
Mavericks vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Bulls
|114.2
|113.2
|16
|20
|22-19
|29-10
|26-15
|29-10
|113.8
|112.2
|15
|7
|17-25
|32-15
|23-19
|30-17
