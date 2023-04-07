The Dallas Mavericks (38-42) play the Chicago Bulls (38-42) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic of the Mavericks and Nikola Vucevic of the Bulls are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks were victorious in their most recent game versus the Kings, 123-119, on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving was their top scorer with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 31 4 8 2 0 6 Luka Doncic 29 10 6 1 0 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 24 4 4 0 0 5

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic paces his team in points (32.7), rebounds (8.7) and assists (8.1) per game, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Irving is posting 27.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Christian Wood is putting up 16.6 points, 1.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in NBA).

Reggie Bullock posts 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 38% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 24.6 7.3 6.8 0.7 0.5 2.7 Kyrie Irving 23.6 4.4 4.7 1.2 0.8 2.2 Christian Wood 12.9 5.3 2.8 0.7 1 1.3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12.4 2.7 1.7 0.4 0.2 2.3 Jaden Hardy 9.8 2.1 2.1 0.6 0.3 2.1

