(4-2) will take on the (2-3) at Wrigley Field on Friday, April 7 at 2:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 strikeouts, Nathan Eovaldi will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Cubs are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (+105). A 7-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Rangers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs entered a game as favorites 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

The Cubs had a record of 21-18, a 53.8% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (73 total at home).

Chicago had a .394 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Rangers were chosen as underdogs in 103 games last year and walked away with the win 43 times (41.7%) in those games.

Last season, the Rangers came away with a win 34 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Texas hit 97 home runs away from home last season (1.2 per game).

The Rangers slugged .388 with 2.7 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

